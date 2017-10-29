in game four of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

After Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel mocked Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish with a racial gesture during Game 3 of the World Series, commissioner Rob Manfred issued a five-game suspension which Gurriel will serve during the 2018 season, instead of during the world series.

Yuli Gurriel Issued Five-Game Suspension

Gurriel hit a home run off of Darvish in the bottom of the second inning in Game 3, and Gurriel was caught slanting his eyes in the dugout while celebrating his home run. Gurriel was also suspected of using a demeaning Spanish term as well as using a racial gesture.

Manfred’s decision to move Gurriel’s suspension until next year is so Gurriel can undergo the normal appeal process, although Gurriel already decided not to appeal. Manfred wants Gurriel to feel the financial impact of this suspension, which is not possible during the World Series. Gurriel is owed $12 million next season, and he will be losing roughly $320,855 during his suspension. On top of the financial impact of his suspension, Gurriel will also have to undergo sensitivity training. Finally, the commissioner doesn’t want to punish the rest of the Astros team for Gurriel’s actions.

Darvish tweeted a statement in response to Gurriel’s gesture. He mentioned that no one is perfect, and we should use Gurriel’s gesture as a learning experience instead of punishing him.

Manfred’s suspension of Gurriel brought up another sensitive issue, Cleveland Indians Chief Wahoo logo. Many people view the Chief Wahoo logo as an offensive caricature of Native Americans. Manfred acknowledges that both issues are problematic, but he does not look at these issues in the same way. He will, however, continue to have conversations regarding the Chief Wahoo logo over the off-season.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on