When some think of the word “sports”, they shift their focus toward the division of the United States and how it has immersed itself into the everyday athlete’s culture lately. And although the informal dictionary definition of “sport” is “a person who behaves in a sportsmanlike, fair, or admirable manner; an accommodating person,” we tend to think of the shortcomings of people or situations; it’s just what we as humans do. We’re not to blame for the autonomy in our brains that demonstrates the lack of positivity, we’re just naturally drawn to the negative. Yet this, folks, is how sports was good to us today.

How Baseball Was Good To Us Today: Hailey Dawson

Seven year-old Hailey Dawson is on a mission. This very special mission is to throw out the first pitch at every major league ballpark with her 3D-printed hand developed by engineers at UNLV. So far, she has been an ace at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles, and at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. And tonight, Hailey made her way to the mound alongside her older brother, pitching to a guy you may or may not be familiar with: Astros second baseman José Altuve.

When Hailey’s story first went viral via Bleacher Report, just about every team came back with as golden of a response as you can get. Soon enough, Hailey’s Twitter notifications (@haileys_hand) were flooded with requests from major, minor, even college ball teams to be graced with her presence on their respective fields to throw out the coveted first pitch. Her initial goal was all the major league parks, but as soon as the story surfaced, there was no turning back.

And so, from all of us at LastWord, it’s safe to say that we’re all on your team, Hailey. We hope you reach your goal, and keep grinding every night with that great arm of yours.

