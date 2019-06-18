NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 24: Gregory Soto #65 of the Detroit Tigers in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 24, 2019 in New York City. The Tigers defeated the Mets 9-8. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The slumping Detroit Tigers have lost six of their last seven games. Prior to Tuesday’s series opener in Pittsburgh, the team made a roster move and received good news on one of their top prospects.

Gregory Soto Optioned by Detroit Tigers

Fresh off the best start of his major league career, LHP Gregory Soto was optioned to the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday.

Receiving the call-up to start Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians, Soto met the team’s expectations. The 24-year-old threw four scoreless innings, recording three strikeouts.

This was the first scoreless outing of Soto’s career. He had allowed at least two earned runs in each of his first four big league starts.

With two off-days this week, Detroit will be able to get by without a fifth starter. When the schedule picks back up, expect Soto to be at the top of the list to rejoin the team.

All told, the Dominican owns a 8.66 ERA and 1.981 WHIP in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

Beau Burrows activated from Injured List

Embed from Getty Images

The team’s number six prospect (according to MLB.com) Beau Burrows was activated ahead of his scheduled start for High-A Lakeland on Monday.

The former first round pick had been sidelined since April 27 due to shoulder inflammation. For all intents and purposes, Monday’s start is a rehab outing. If all goes well, he will likely move back up to Triple-A for his next start.

In five starts with Toledo this year, Burrows is 0-2 with a 5.32 ERA. Selected with the No. 22 overall pick in 2015 out of Weatherford (TX) High School, the plan is for the 22-year-old to debut later this season.

Up next

Following Monday’s travel day, the club will open a two-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

LHP Daniel Norris (2-5, 4.52 ERA) will square off against RHP Mitch Keller (0-1, 15.43 ERA).

For the latest on all things Tigers, follow Teddy Rydquist on Twitter @TeddyRydquist.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on