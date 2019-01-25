DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 17: Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers singles against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 17, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Twins defeated the Tigers 6-1. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

This offseason the Detroit Tigers are clearly in full rebuild mode. They have been shopping around outfielder Nick Castellanos, and recently his agent David Meter, told Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press that the 26-year old would rather be traded before spring training begins next month.

“He wants to win and understands the direction of the franchise right now is to procure prospects. That being said, he would rather start with his new club going into spring training,” Meter said.

Castellanos’ Career Thus Far

Castellanos is an interesting character. Offensively, he is starting to come into his own during his prime years. He is coming off back-to-back career years at the plate. In 2017, he hit .272/.320/.490 with 36 doubles, 10 triples, 26 home runs, and 101 RBI.

He followed that up with another huge offensive year. Over 157 games, he hit .298/.354/.500 with 46 doubles, 23 home runs, and 89 RBI. He also posted career-high’s with a 130 wRC+, .854 OPS, 130 OPS+, and a 2.9 WAR.

However the other side of the ball has been a whole other story for Castellanos. Last season he was moved exclusively to right field for the first time and it was ugly. In fact, he was one of the worst graded outfielders in the league last season.

He posted a -12.9 ultimate zone rating, he was accountable for -19 defensive runs saved which was the third worst in baseball, and his -24 outs above average mark was the worst in the game.

The Trade Interest

Castellanos is just a cheaper rental, as he will become a free agent after making $9.95 million next season. Although, he likely won’t be had for cheap in a trade.

According to Fenech, the Tigers’ asking price has been “one “top-level” prospect, as they would need to feel that they are receiving better value than a potential pick in the 2020 draft.”

Some teams that have reportedly shown a level of interest in the 26-year old outfielder this offseason include the New York Mets, Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves.

