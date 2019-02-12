DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 07: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies throws out Travis Shaw #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning of Game Three of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field on October 7, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Colorado Rockies have never won the National League West, but after back-to-back postseason runs, there is plenty of optimism in the Rocky Mountains. Recently, MLB.com is reporting the Rockies are getting closer to signing superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado to a long-term contract extension. By making this move, the Rockies most assuredly would keep themselves in the conversation of being one of the elite teams in the NL.

Entering free agency after this season, it is a must that they sign Arenado to a long-term deal to remain a top team in the West. By locking up him long term, the Rockies would show that they are in it for the long haul and continue to build towards more October runs.

Arenado’s Amazing Glove

Since the start of his big league career in 2013, Arenado is without a doubt the best defensive third baseman in the game. He has won a Gold Glove in each of his six seasons in the major leagues and has proven to have some of the best range in the game. Arenado makes spectacular plays look routine as he daily makes highlight-reel plays in the field with ease.

Offensive Force

Besides just having a strong glove, Areando is one of the best bats in the game today. Coming up through the minor leagues, everyone knew Arenado could field, but he has far exceeded expectations at the plate. After having just one 20 home run season as a minor leaguer, Arenado has showcased elite power each year in MLB. The four time All-Star has won four Silver Slugger Awards and has led the league in home runs in three of the past four seasons. Over the last three years, his OPS numbers are well over .900. He is truly a batter that no one wants to face and has been in the running for the MVP award in each of the past four seasons.

Currently the Rockies lineup is loaded with talent. With bats like Charlie Blackmon, Daniel Murphy, Trevor Story, and soon to be slugging infielder Brendan Rodgers, Colorado is one of the scariest teams to face in all of baseball. But were Arenado to leave after this season, they would have a gigantic hole to fill.

Extension a Necessity

The team inked Blackmon to a long-term extension last off-season, keeping their commitment to winning. Arenado needs to be next. After signing a one-year deal earlier this offseason for $26 million dollars, Arenado will not come cheap, but that does not mean the Rockies should move on. They cannot let him hit the open market and be up for grabs.

By locking up the 27-year-old infielder to a long term extension soon, the Rockies will not only push towards their first NL West crown, but also look to push for the pennant the next few years. Some players are replaceable. Arenado is not one of them, and the Rockies would make a big mistake if he were to leave in free agency. Signing him will keep Colorado as of the most feared teams in baseball for years to come.

