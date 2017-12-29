during game four of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on October 18, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Colorado Rockies continue their bullpen restructuring with the signing of former Chicago Cub closer Wade Davis.

The reported three-year deal, as clubs have not confirmed, is for $52 million.

Wade Davis Career Profile

Davis was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2004, and would make his big league debut in 2009. He was used as a starter until being transitioned to the bullpen in 2012. That off-season would see Davis be a part of the James Shields trade to the Kansas City Royals.

Davis was moved back to the rotation in 2013, but would start to find success in 2014 by being moved back to the bullpen, and being a contributor to the Royals AL Championship run. In what would be the first of his three All-Star seasons, Davis was named the everyday closer in 2015. With eight appearances in the postseason, Davis did not give up a run, and nailed down the Royals victory in the World Series. In 2016 Davis would save 27 games for the Royals, but was still traded to the Cubs in December, as they were looking to replace the departing Aroldis Chapman.

Davis continued improving upon his strikeout and save totals in his first National League season, but saw an increase in his ERA. Also his postseason numbers took a hit as, despite a total of four saves (including three in the NLDS), his ERA was 4.15 and 4.50 in the NLDS and NLCS respectively.

The Impact of The Signing

Davis will be put into the closer role, replacing Greg Holland who declined a contract option and is now a free agent. This is now the third major piece to the bullpen corps for the Rockies, following the signing of Bryan Shaw and the resigning of Jake McGee earlier in the winter. Davis will be reunited with pitching coach Steve Foster, who was in the Royals when Davis joined the club. He and Rockies manger Bud Black were reportedly key recruiters of Davis.

