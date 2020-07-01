Trevor Bauer open to signing with Yankees if opportunity arises

He may be only 29 years of age, but Trevor Bauer had the worst season of his entire MLB career in 2018, and he remains unsigned.

But, if you ask him, he’s open to signing with a team that most MLB players would go nuts about the possibility of landing with.

The New York Yankees won 103 games last season, and the Big Apple is a place that many dream of living in. It’s one of — if not the — most attractive landing spot in the MLB, and many players drool at the possibility of donning pinstripes.

And Bauer, who, by the way, is coming off a 2-5 record an 6.39 ERA, would be open to it (…how kind of him), which he stated on Complex Sports’ “Load Management” podcast.

“I would sign with the Yankees,” Bauer said. “I want to pitch every fourth day, so as long as they’re willing to let me make 40 starts and pitch every fourth day, it would certainly be a conversation.”

The Yankees have had interest in Bauer in the past, but really, it will come down to the price, and if Bauer is willing to take a pay cut.