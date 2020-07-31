Shane Bieber of Orange, CA has had a remarkable start to the 2020 Major League Baseball season. On Thursday, Bieber struck out 13 as the Cleveland Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 2-0.

Bieber now has 27 strikeouts to begin the year in only two starts. In his first game this season, Bieber had 14 strikeouts in a 2-0 Indians win over the Kansas City Royals on July 24.

Bieber has tied the record for the most strikeouts by a pitcher after his first two starts in a Major League Baseball regular season. He is now tied with Karl Spooner of Oriskany Falls, NY, according to ESPN.

Spooner had 27 strikeouts in his first two starts of the 1954 regular season with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Spooner struck out 15 in a 3-0 Dodgers win over the New York Giants on September 22, and then had 12 strikeouts in a 1-0 Dodgers win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 26. What was also remarkable about Spooner’s accomplishment is that he had 27 strikeouts in his first two Major League Baseball games of his career. In both games against the Giants and Pirates, Spooner threw complete game shutouts.

Something else which was similar about the two games Bieber pitched and had 27 strikeouts, and the two games that Spooner had 27 strikeouts, is that the Indians and Dodgers scored a combined total of four runs each in the two games. Unfortunately for Spooner he only pitched two Major League Baseball seasons and was forced to retire due to an arm injury after winning the 1955 World Series with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

In addition to having an earned run average of 0.00, Bieber has an excellent WHIP of 0.57. In 14 innings of work, he has given up seven hits and one walk.

The Indians have the best rotation in baseball at the moment. Their team earned run average is a remarkable 1.83. Meanwhile, six Indians have already started a game for Cleveland this season. Zach Plesac has an earned run average of zero, Mike Clevinger has an earned run average of 2.57, while Aaron Civale, Carlos Carrasco, and Adam Plutko each have an earned run average of 3.00.

The Indians have a record of five wins and two losses. They currently lead the American League Central by half a game over the Minnesota Twins.

