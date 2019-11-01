BurningRiverBaseball's 2019 Cleveland Indians Prospect Rankings: 100-76

Welcome to the beginning of Burning River Baseball’s Cleveland Indians 2019 prospect rankings! Some websites might rank a team’s top ten prospects while others go to thirty, but we love our prospects so much that we go all the way to 100. The first 25 are listed below with basic information and photos. The next 25 will be coming out tomorrow with short descriptions, then the rest will follow ten at a time until we reach the final ten. In order to be considered a prospect eligible for this list, a player must be under team control by the Cleveland Indians and have zero days of MLB experience.

The players on this page generally fit one of two categories. They are either players with good numbers who are getting too old to be considered legitimate prospects or are players who are extremely young with a high ceiling, but have yet to produce numbers that can solidify that expectation.

100. Mike Amditis – C – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 21

AZL Indians Blue

99. Jonathan Teaney – RHRP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2017, Round 20

A+ Lynchburg

98. Christian Cairo (pictured at top) – 3B – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 4

AZL Indians Red

97. Korey Holland – LF – Age: 19 – 2018 Rank: 85

Drafted 2018, Round 14

SS Mahoning Valley

96. Randy Valladares – LHRP – Age: 25 – 2018 Rank: 81

2013 International Free Agent

A+ Lynchburg

95. Michael Cooper – 1B – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 87

Drafted 2017, Round 33

SS Mahoning Valley

94. Wilson Garcia – 1B – Age: 25 – Unranked in 2018

2019 MiLB Free Agent

AA Akron

93. Tim Herrin – LHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2018, Round 29

A Lake County

92. Joab Gonzalez – 3B – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 24

SS Mahoning Valley

91. Alex Call – CF – Age: 25 – Unranked in 2018

Trade from CWS (Yonder Alonso)

AA Akron

90. Nate Ocker – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round

AZL Indians Blue

89. Steven Perez – LHSP – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2018

2017 International Free Agent

DSL Indians

88. Jesse Berardi – 3B – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2017, Round 10

A Lake County

87. Jake Miednik – LHRP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 50

Drafted 2018, Round 20

A Lake County

86. Zach Hart – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 10

AZL Indians Red

85. Skylar Arias – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2016, Round 24

A+ Lynchburg

84. Nick Mikolajchak – RHRP – Age: 21 – Unranked 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 11

SS Mahoning Valley

83. Andruw Monasterio – 2B – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Trade from WAS (Yan Gomes)

AA Akron

82. Juan Hillman – LHSP – Age: 22 – 2018 Rank: 61

Drafted 2015, Round 2

A+ Lynchburg

81. Quentin Holmes – CF – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 57

Drafted 2017, Round 2

A Lake County

80. Jerson Ramirez – RHRP – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 80

2017 International Free Agent

SS Mahoning Valley

79. Tyler Friis – 2B – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 92

Drafted 2017, Round 21

A+ Lynchburg

78. Trenton Brooks – RF – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2016, Round 17

AA Akron

77. Eli Lingos – LHSP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 59

Drafted 2018, Round 22

A Lake County

76. Serafino Brito – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 28

SS Mahoning Valley