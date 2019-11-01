BurningRiverBaseball's 2019 Cleveland Indians Prospect Rankings: 100-76

Welcome to the beginning of Burning River Baseball’s Cleveland Indians 2019 prospect rankings! Some websites might rank a team’s top ten prospects while others go to thirty, but we love our prospects so much that we go all the way to 100. The first 25 are listed below with basic information and photos. The next 25 will be coming out tomorrow with short descriptions, then the rest will follow ten at a time until we reach the final ten. In order to be considered a prospect eligible for this list, a player must be under team control by the Cleveland Indians and have zero days of MLB experience.
100. Mike Amditis – C – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
99. Jonathan Teaney – RHRP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018
98. Christian Cairo (pictured at top) – 3B – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2018
97. Korey Holland – LF – Age: 19 – 2018 Rank: 85
96. Randy Valladares – LHRP – Age: 25 – 2018 Rank: 81
95. Michael Cooper – 1B – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 87
94. Wilson Garcia – 1B – Age: 25 – Unranked in 2018
93. Tim Herrin – LHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
92. Joab Gonzalez – 3B – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2018
91. Alex Call – CF – Age: 25 – Unranked in 2018
90. Nate Ocker – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
89. Steven Perez – LHSP – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2018
88. Jesse Berardi – 3B – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018
87. Jake Miednik – LHRP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 50
86. Zach Hart – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
85. Skylar Arias – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
84. Nick Mikolajchak – RHRP – Age: 21 – Unranked 2018
83. Andruw Monasterio – 2B – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
82. Juan Hillman – LHSP – Age: 22 – 2018 Rank: 61
81. Quentin Holmes – CF – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 57
80. Jerson Ramirez – RHRP – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 80
79. Tyler Friis – 2B – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 92
78. Trenton Brooks – RF – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2018
77. Eli Lingos – LHSP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 59
76. Serafino Brito – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
The players on this page generally fit one of two categories. They are either players with good numbers who are getting too old to be considered legitimate prospects or are players who are extremely young with a high ceiling, but have yet to produce numbers that can solidify that expectation.
100. Mike Amditis – C – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 21
AZL Indians Blue
99. Jonathan Teaney – RHRP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2017, Round 20
A+ Lynchburg
98. Christian Cairo (pictured at top) – 3B – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 4
AZL Indians Red
97. Korey Holland – LF – Age: 19 – 2018 Rank: 85
Drafted 2018, Round 14
SS Mahoning Valley
96. Randy Valladares – LHRP – Age: 25 – 2018 Rank: 81
2013 International Free Agent
A+ Lynchburg
95. Michael Cooper – 1B – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 87
Drafted 2017, Round 33
SS Mahoning Valley
94. Wilson Garcia – 1B – Age: 25 – Unranked in 2018
2019 MiLB Free Agent
AA Akron
93. Tim Herrin – LHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2018, Round 29
A Lake County
92. Joab Gonzalez – 3B – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 24
SS Mahoning Valley
91. Alex Call – CF – Age: 25 – Unranked in 2018
Trade from CWS (Yonder Alonso)
AA Akron
90. Nate Ocker – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round
AZL Indians Blue
89. Steven Perez – LHSP – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2018
2017 International Free Agent
DSL Indians
88. Jesse Berardi – 3B – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2017, Round 10
A Lake County
87. Jake Miednik – LHRP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 50
Drafted 2018, Round 20
A Lake County
86. Zach Hart – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 10
AZL Indians Red
85. Skylar Arias – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2016, Round 24
A+ Lynchburg
84. Nick Mikolajchak – RHRP – Age: 21 – Unranked 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 11
SS Mahoning Valley
83. Andruw Monasterio – 2B – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Trade from WAS (Yan Gomes)
AA Akron
82. Juan Hillman – LHSP – Age: 22 – 2018 Rank: 61
Drafted 2015, Round 2
A+ Lynchburg
81. Quentin Holmes – CF – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 57
Drafted 2017, Round 2
A Lake County
80. Jerson Ramirez – RHRP – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 80
2017 International Free Agent
SS Mahoning Valley
79. Tyler Friis – 2B – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 92
Drafted 2017, Round 21
A+ Lynchburg
78. Trenton Brooks – RF – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2016, Round 17
AA Akron
77. Eli Lingos – LHSP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 59
Drafted 2018, Round 22
A Lake County
76. Serafino Brito – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018
Drafted 2019, Round 28
SS Mahoning Valley
View the original article on Burning River Baseball: BurningRiverBaseball's 2019 Cleveland Indians Prospect Rankings: 100-76