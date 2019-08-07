Yasiel Puig making an impact in first week with Indians

He has only been with the Cleveland Indians for five games, but outfielder Yasiel Puig has been an offensive presence in his first week since being traded from the Cincinnati Reds. In his first five games with Cleveland, Puig is batting .333 with six hits in 18 at bats.

The native of Santa Clara, Cuba has scored one run, with two doubles, two runs batted in, two walks and two stolen bases. He has an on base percentage of .400, slugging percentage of .444, and an on base plus slugging percentage of .844.

Puig was traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Indians in a three way trade that also involved the San Diego Padres on July 31. The Indians also acquired left handed pitcher Scott Moss from the Reds, and outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefthanded pitcher Logan Allen and utility man Victor Nova from the Padres. The Padres acquired outfielder Taylor Trammell from the Reds and the Reds acquired pitcher Trevor Bauer from the Indians.

However in an interesting twist, Puig was suspended on August 1 for being involved in a bench clearing brawl in his final game with the Reds on July 29 in an 11-6 Cincinnati win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Puig, who was suspended three games for the incident, appealed the suspension, and is still awaiting a final ruling by the arbitrator.

On the season (with the Reds and Indians), Puig is batting .256 with 22 home runs and 63 runs batted in. During his 391 at bats, he has scored 52 runs, collected 100 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, 25 walks and 16 stolen bases. Puig has an on base percentage of .307, slugging percentage of .473 and on base plus slugging percentage of .780.

As a team, the Indians are in the thick of things in the American League Central. They are currently three and a half games back of the Minnesota Twins for first place.