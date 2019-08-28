Look: Justin Bieber cruises around LA in funny MLB-themed jersey

Select Page

MLB fans took note when Indians pitcher Shane Bieber wore a funny jersey during players weekend.

Shane Bieber wore a “NOT JUSTIN” jersey during a recent game, making a joke of how he sometimes gets mistaken for Justin Bieber, as you can see below.

Well, it didn’t take long for Justin to essentially flip the script, as he was seen wearing a “NOT SHANE BIEBER” jersey while riding around Los Angeles on a motorcycle.

Too funny.

