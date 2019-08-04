Select Page

Baker Mayfield chugs beer on videoboard at Indians game (Video)

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is getting ready for the upcoming season at training camp, but he’s also having his fun off the field as well.

Mayfield had a bit of time off on Saturday, and he elected to hit up an Indians game with some of his buddies.

His wife, Emily, accompanied him as well. And, no only that, there was beer — plenty of beer. Mayfield, at one point during the game, was shown on the videoboard, and so he elected to shotgun an entire beer like a boss.

Baker crushed that one, much to the applause of Indians fans.

