2019 Tribe Day 3 Draft Coverage: Rounds 31-40

Janczak went 0-4 this season for TCU with an ERA of 6.18 in thirteen appearances. He is an athletic, defensive guy who if needed, can play all across the field. Originally drafted in 2014 by the Angels but due to thoracic outlet surgery, he Janczak decided to return to college ball for his senior season. He does throw strikes at a consistent level compiling 41 in 42 innings in his junior season.

Round 32, Pick 970

Andrew Misiaszek- P-Northeastern

6’2”- 213 lbs. – Age: 22

Misiaszek had a 3-3 record this year with a 2.33 ERA in twenty-eight appearances for the Huskies. His twelve saves were a career high, tied with his 2018 campaign and forty four Ks in thirty-eight innings pitched were quite an accomplishment for the lefty. He did a good job limiting his walks to a average number of 29 in that same span, and offensively speaking he notched just one hit in 4 trips to the plate so that too small of a sample size to see if he would be able to adjust in his secondary position.

Round 33, Pick 1000

Kevin Coulter – P- Mercer

6’5” – 227 lbs. – Age: 23

Coulter is one of the strongest pitchers that the Indians have drafted in the late rounds in 2019. The righty started the season for the Bears in the bullpen before becoming a starter where he tallied three saves in the team’s first wins of the year. His strikeout to K ratio is astronomically high, 66 to just 19 over his four years of pitching. As a senior for Mercer, he tossed 83 total innings over 21 appearances which led the team overall. Another standout stat for Coulter is that he threw at least six quality innings in seven consecutive games which is a rare feat for college pitchers.

Round 34, Pick 1030

Alec Wisely- P- South Florida

5’9” – 184 lbs. – Age: 22

Wisely continues the trend of the Indians drafting pitchers in the later rounds of this draft. He made a team high fifteen starts with a 4.88 ERA in 75 innings. His strikeout total was average in that span, getting 54 batters K during his collegiate career. He was named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week on April 29th and was named to the Weekly Honor Roll twice as a senior for the Bulls.

Round 35, Pick 1060

Randy Labaut – LHP – Arizona

6’1”- 202 lbs. – Age: 22

The lefty transferred to Arizona from Washington State but was initially selected by the Blue Jays in the 2015 Amateur Draft. He made five starts in 2018 posting a dangerously low 1.60 ERA in 33 innings, but did miss two months with a leg injury suffered at Washington. His standout stat was when he was a senior in high school earning 19 wins, a 2.05 ERA and over 200 strikeouts in 180 IP. His health is a bit worrisome, so expect him not to sign him and rather wait another year to see how his leg holds up in another full season of play before inking him to a contract.

Round 36, Pick 1090

Ryan Ramsey – LHP/1B/OF – Pascack Hills High School (NJ)

6’0”- 175 lbs. – Age: 18

Ramsey should be the most college ready prospect for Maryland with whom he has committed to play for. His ability to mix and locate three pitches is unlike any other of his draft class, including a slurve and a fastball that can move with just a slight angle. His breaking ball is also one of his weapons as he can fool batters with his pitch selection at any given time which is good for him when he begins his collegiate journey. Also, don’t let his medium build fool you as a hitter as he throws almost cross body which could either improve or decrease his stock if he should get inked within the Indians system.

Round 37, Pick 1120

Jacob Forrester – RHP – Central Washington

6’0”- 185 lbs. – Age: 24

Forrester had five saves which is the team’s top closer but has thrown just 13 1/3 innings with a 3.38 ERA. That is such a small sample size to really gather how he is going to fare at a higher level of the game. So stay tuned to see if there are any more statistics we could gather on Forrester to see how well he pitches to more disciplined hitters.

Round 38, Pick 1150

Jake Eissler- RHP- TCU

6’1″ – 215 lbs. – Age: 21

Eissler is the second pitcher drafted out of TCU by the Indians today which is huge for the school in retrospect. He finished the year with a 5-1 record with a 3.24 ERA but also had 58 Ks and a measly five walks in 41 innings. Eissler is a junior and could choose to return to TCU for one more season if he feels he can improve his draft stock.

Round 39, Pick 1,180

Jake Harrell – LHP – Sanger High School (California)

6’4″ – 185 lbs. – Age: 18

Round 30, Pick 1,210

Cy Neilson – LHP – Spanish Fork High School (Utah)

6’3″ – 210 lbs – Age: 18

Each of the Indians last two picks were 18 year old left handed high school pitchers. There is little reason for any player to sign if they are drafted after round 35 and absolutely no reason for a high school pitcher to sign so late in the draft. Harrell has signed a letter of intent to go to the University of California – Fresno while Neilson is expected to attend Bringham Young University.