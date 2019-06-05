2019 Tribe Day 3 Draft Coverage: Rounds 21-30

Round 21, Pick 640

Michael Amditis – C – University of Miami

5’11” – 190 lbs – Age: 21

The Indians have had their eye on Amditis for a long time, originally drafting him in the 37th round of the 2016 draft out of Boca Raton Community High School. Now in his third season after being red shirted in his first year, Amditis not only has good contact numbers (18 strike outs in 146 at bats), but has fair on base ability and has begun to develop some power. After just six extra base hits in his first 30 games, he hit seven home runs and six doubles across 45 games in the 2019 season.

Round 22, Pick 670

Austin Pinorini – C – Gonzaga

5’10” – 185 lbs – Age: 22

Pinorini is a graduating senior after spending two years at Bellevue Community College, then two more years with Gonzaga. He has surprising speed for a catcher, shown by his 17 steals his sophomore year and 35 overall in 42 attempts. He also brings a bit of power and OBP as he has posted a .288/.405/.409.

The Indians have shown a very poor ability in selecting catchers (at least prior to 2018) and still appear to be taking the shot gun approach by drafting as many as possible. Pinorini is the third taken in 2019 following Amditis and Will Bartlett (round 9).

Round 23, Pick 700

Chandler Fidel – LHP – University of Arkansas Little Rock

6’5″ – 225 lbs – Age: 21

Fidel has steadily improved after each of his first three seasons at Little Rock. Used primarily at a starter, he has increased his K/9 to 9.13 as a junior while maintaining a walk rate below 3.00. At the same time, hit hit and home run rates have dropped leading to a corresponding decrease in ERA to 3.52 in 94.2 innings.