2019 Tribe Day 2 Draft Coverage: Rounds 7-10

Round 7, Pick 220

Xzavion Curry – RHP – Georgia Tech

5’10” – 189 lbs – Age: 20

Curry was just the Indians second college player taken in 2019 after Hunter Gaddis, also from the state of Georgia. Curry has been a proficient strike out pitcher in his college career with 241 K’s in 231.1 innings and just 71 walks. He has given up a ton of hits, however, leading to a 4.08 ERA this year, his best mark in his three seasons with Georgia Tech.

Originally from South Carolina, Curry went to high school in Atlanta where he made a name for himself with a low 90’s fastball. He was not drafted out of high school and went to Georgia Tech where he just finished his junior year.