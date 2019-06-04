Round 7, Pick 220
Xzavion Curry – RHP – Georgia Tech
5’10” – 189 lbs – Age: 20
Curry was just the Indians second college player taken in 2019 after Hunter Gaddis, also from the state of Georgia. Curry has been a proficient strike out pitcher in his college career with 241 K’s in 231.1 innings and just 71 walks. He has given up a ton of hits, however, leading to a 4.08 ERA this year, his best mark in his three seasons with Georgia Tech.
Originally from South Carolina, Curry went to high school in Atlanta where he made a name for himself with a low 90’s fastball. He was not drafted out of high school and went to Georgia Tech where he just finished his junior year.
View the original article on Burning River Baseball: 2019 Tribe Day 2 Draft Coverage: Rounds 7-10