Search for Scrappers Beat Writer

Burning River Baseball is looking to bring on one new staff member, specifically someone to cover the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. If you are interested, the most important qualification that you need is to be able to attend multiple Scrappers games weekly (press credential will be provided). In addition, we are looking for someone knowledgeable about the game of baseball, particularly about the Indians farm system.

You will be required to write weekly reports on the Scrappers in addition to writing periodic player profiles and helping with prospect rankings. If you are interested, please e-mail me at burningriverbaseball@gmail.com. While prior writing experience is not required, please be prepared to compose a test article.

The season begins on June 14th and we would like to bring on this new member before that date.