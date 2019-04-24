Young Captains Still on Top

After taking two out of three games from the South Bend Cubs and the opening game of three with the Dayton Dragons, your Lake County Captains remain atop the Eastern Division of the Midwest league. The Captains received good pitching performances from Shane McCarthy in their first game and doubled up the Cubs 12-6. McCarthy pitched 6 innings of 4 hit, 1 run ball lowering his ERA to 1.69 and notching his second victory of the season. He is now 2-1.

Lake County as most have heard was lead by Will Benson‘s monumental night of 4 home runs and 8 RBI. Jesse Berardi and Hosea Nelson also contributed 2 hits apiece. Maybe the best pitched game of the series came from Alex Royalty who pitched 5 innings allowing 1 run and striking out five. Unfortunately, it was the only run of the game as Riley Thompson and Ethan Roberts of South Bend held the Captains scoreless allowing a combined 5 hits in the 7 inning game. Lake County took the nightcap again in 7 innings with Luis Oviedo going 6 of those innings and Dakody Clemmer finishing up the 3-1 victory. Oviedo raised his record to 3-1 and Clemmer picked up his 3rd save of the season.

Lake County only had 3 hits in the game but two of those were solo home runs by Tyler Freeman and Angel Lopez Alvarez. The Captains scored a run in each of the first three innings and then held on for the win.

The Captains took the first of three games from Dayton on April 22 coming from behind for a 5-4 win. They overcame a 4-0 lead by the Dragons by scoring single runs in the 5th and 6th two runs in the 7th and the game winning in the 8th innings. Lake County was lead by Wilbis Santiago who went 3-5 with 2 RBI including the game winning single in the 8th scoring Mitch Reeves. Ruben Cardenas also drove in 2 runs. Jake Miednik picked up his first win of the season with the save going to Aaron Pinto who pitched 1 inning of 1 hit ball. Pinto still has not allowed an earned run this year. Zach Draper also looked good going 2 1/3 innings of no run baseball and lowered his ERA to 0.77. Raymond Burgos struggled in 4 2/3 innings giving up all 4 earned runs to Dayton but to his credit had 8 strikeouts and only walked 1 batter.

The Captains resume the 3 game series with Dayton on Tuesday and Wednesday before hitting the road for four games with the West Michigan Whitecaps, the single A league representative of the Detroit Tigers. The Whitecaps currently have a 7-9 record at this early part of the season.