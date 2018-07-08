Watch: Edwin Encarnacion crushed a ball so hard that it destroyed a TV camera

Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion can demolish a baseball when he makes solid contact, and apparently TV cameras are not safe, either.

Encarnacion served as the Indians’ designated hitter in Saturday’s game against the Athletics, and he destroyed a pitch from Edwin Jackson. The ball sailed foul, but it was hit so hard that it shattered the lens of a TV camera.

The camera has clearly had better days, but it can be replaced. As for the Indians, they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the game, thanks to a scoreless gem from Corey Kluber. The bullpen failed the Cy Young Award candidate, though, giving up six runs in the 11-inning loss.