Shane Bieber is a rising star for the Cleveland Indians. Bieber is 3-0 through four starts and he has an ERA of just 2.22. He is averaging just over 6 innings per start. With the exclusion of one game, Bieber has given up one run or fewer per start. Bieber’s best start of his young career came on June 22nd against the Detroit Tigers when he gave up four hits over seven innings. Bieber struck out nine in the start and didn’t allow a run. Shane Bieber is obviously a budding star for Cleveland. But, where did he come from and what’s his story?

Laguna Hills High School

In 2013 during Bieber’s senior year of high school, he had a record of 8-4 with an ERA of just 1.40. He struck out 77 batters over 80 innings and won Orange County All-Star Game MVP.

UC Santa Barbara

Bieber spent three seasons at UC Santa Barbara. In his freshman season, Bieber didn’t have an unbelievable season but he absolutely showed flashes of greatness. Bieber allowed two earned runs or less in nine of his eleven starts. Bieber went 3-4 with a 3.76 ERA that season and the highlight of his freshman year would have to be when he went eight innings giving up just one run and he struck out eight against Long Beach State. In his sophomore season, he only improved. Bieber threw three complete games on the season and had an ERA of 2.24. He won eight games and lost four. Bieber walked just over one batter per nine innings which was good for eighth in the country for the 2015 season. Bieber became UC Santa Barbara’s ace for 2016 when he threw five complete games. He went 12-4 over 18 starts. Bieber started three postseason games for UC Santa Barbara. He went 1-1 with a 1.61 ERA. Bieber started UC Santa Barbara’s first game of the College World Series against Oklahoma State and he threw a gem. Bieber allowed just one run on six hits but he took the loss in a 1-0 defeat.

Minor League Career

Shane Bieber was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Bieber spent the 2016 season with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the Indians’ short-season Class A affiliate. Bieber was outstanding as he started eight games and gave up just one run over the course of 24 innings pitched. In 2017, Bieber built on his success from the previous season and climbed up the minor league ladder. Bieber started in Class A full season with the Lake County Captains, he started five games and had a 3.10 ERA. He was promoted to Class A Advanced with the Lynchburg Hillcats and went 6-1 with a 3.10 ERA through 14 starts. He was promoted again to AA with the Akron Rubberducks and that’s where Bieber shined the brightest. Bieber went 2-1 through nine starts and had an ERA of 2.32. Bieber pitched more in the minor’s in 2018 with both AA Akron and AAA Columbus before being promoted to the MLB with the Cleveland Indians.

MLB Debut

Shane Bieber made his MLB debut on May 31st against the Minnesota Twins. He gave up four runs in 5.2 innings.

