OAKLAND, CA – JULY 01: Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians hits a two run single against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at the Oakland Coliseum on July 1, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Cleveland Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 15-3. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Indians might have a nine-game lead in the American League Central, but the Tribe have the fifth-best record in the American League despite having the largest division lead in all of baseball. The Indians might have a huge division lead but if the playoffs began today, not many people would pick the Indians to win the World Series. Here are players the Indians should target at the trade deadline:

If the Indians trade for Manny Machado it shows that Cleveland is all in for 2018 as Machado would be a rental for the rest of the season. Machado is hitting .308 with 20 home runs. Machado could slide in at third base and the Indians could move Jose Ramirez to second base. An infield of Yonder Alonso, Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, and Manny Machado would be unbelievable. When you throw in an overperforming Yan Gomes, they have one of the best infields in baseball.

Brad Hand might cost more than anyone else on this list but I also think he is the most worth it. If the Indians traded for Hand, they would have club control through 2021. Hand has stepped more into a closer role this season and his ERA has jumped because of it. Hand had 21 saves in 2017 and he already has 23 saves this season. His ERA has jumped from 2.16 to 3.12. That is still a solid ERA but what is maybe the most exciting thing about Hand is that the Indians don’t need him to be a closer. He could be a setup man or he could come out for the seventh inning. He pitched better in 2017 not being the fulltime closer than he has in 2018. Brad Hand would make the Cleveland Indians bullpen significantly better.

Zach Britton is not having a good season. He has pitched in just nine games and has an ERA of 6.23. It appears as though Britton’s trade value is plummeting. He would be a rental as he is an unrestricted free agent after this season. All of these factors could help the Indians land Britton. He would cost much less than Brad Hand would. If the Indians could get Britton to return to how he was in 2016, he would be the best player on this list. Britton gave up just four earned runs over 67 innings in 2016. Britton could be what the Indians need.

Even though the Oakland Athletics have a 46-39 record, they are 8.5 games back in the AL West. The A’s are 8 games back of a wild-card spot. It’s too early to be sellers but if by the trade deadline they haven’t made up ground, they very well could be. Blake Treinen has had a fantastic season to this point. He has thrown 40.2 innings and has an ERA of 0.89. Treinen will cost more because he is not an unrestricted free agent until 2021. Treinen has 21 saves but the Indians most likely wouldn’t use him as a closer.

Main Credit Image: Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on