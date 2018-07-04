Clips from the Clipshow: June 27-July 4

The Clippers are riding on a five game win streak after dropping an 11-10 contest on the 27th of June. They were able to sweep the Indians in a four game series, and done so in seemingly convincing fashion. They scored ten runs in two straight games and another eleven on Monday night against the Toledo Mud Hens. The win streak was finally snapped on Tuesday as the Clippers fell to the Mud Hens 8-3 with two games left in the series.

Francisco Mejia was named the International League batter of the week for putting together a solid week offensively. He had sixteen hits overall, with six doubles, a. 593 batting average during that span, and a .645 on base percentage to help the red hot Clipshow climb back into the division race. Mejia also recorded his seventh homer of the year and had his eighth career four hit contest on Saturday. Adam Wilk threw a gem on Monday only allowing two hits and one earned run as Columbus routed the Mud Hens making them four games over the .500 mark (43-39).

Dorssys Paulino signed with the Indians as an international free agent in 2011. He made his pro debut with the Arizona Fall League Indians in 2012 and was later promoted to Mahoning Valley. When playing for both teams Paulino batted .333 with seven home runs and thirty eight RBI. He was promoted again to Lake County in 2013 where his slash line was ..246/.297/.349 with five home runs and forty six RBI. During the 2014 season he was converted into an outfielder so he can play both that position as well as shortstop. Moving forward to 2017, Paulino got called up to Akron and then the Clippers for the 2018 campaign.