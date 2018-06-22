Hillcat Happenings June 15 – June 21: Fresh start to the second half

The Lynchburg Hillcats finally got back on the winning side of things earning victories in three of its last four games and waving goodbye to the first half of the season.

Lynchburg had dropped its last seven games to finish the first half in last place at 29-38, but took the first game of the second half of the season to start at 1-0 in the Carolina League Northern Division.

Outfielders Mitch Longo and Conner Capel have been the most consistent hitters for the Hillcats this season with Longo slashing .289/.340/.417 and Capel with .285/.368/.415.

Justin Garza (3-4, 3.89) started in a 5-4 win on June 15 against Salem and gave up just one run in 5.2 innings and three hits. He was relieved by Jared Robinson (who gave up three runs in 1.1 innings), Rob Kaminisky and Carolina League all-star reliever Dalbert Siri, who notched his third save.

Sam Hentges (4-5, 3.21) pitched 6 innings and allowed just two hits and two walks of scoreless pitching in a 4-1 win on July 16 against Salem.

Tanner Tully (2-8, 5.30) took the loss in a 3-2 defeat in the final game of the first half on June 17 after pitching six innings. Tully gave up three runs on nine hits, but issued no walks and struck out six. Kaminsky also pitched one inning of scoreless relief.

Eli Morgan (3-2, 2.62) pitched 6 scoreless innings on June 21 against Myrtle Beach to earn the win in a 1-0 victory. Morgan didn’t allow a hit and gave up just one walk while striking out nine. He was relieved by Robinson, who gave up the only hit of the game to the Pelicans and pitched 1.2 innnings. Relievers Ben Krauth and James Karinchak did not allow a hit for the remaining 1.1 innings.

Weekly transactions: Kaminsky was assigned to the Akron RubberDucks from Lynchburg on June 20, and the Hillcats activated Capel from the 7-day disabled list on June 16.