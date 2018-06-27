Clips from the Clipshow: June 21-26

The offense broke out in the final two games against the Stripers over the weekend. Adam Rosales was a key contributor driving in four runs, one being a solo shot, his eighth of the year. Brandon Barnes also has eight long balls, both men leading the Clippers in the category. For those reasons, both of these players deserve the outstanding co-performers of the week. One more name to keep an eye on is Mike Papi who has consistently provided power in the Clips’ lineup. That trend continues as both Papi and Barnes help rally Columbus from a 3-0 deficit and come back to take the game from the Indians.
Michael Martinez signed a minor league contract with the Indians on February 11, 2015. However on April 9th he was assigned to the Clippers where they would purchase his contract in September and add him to the major league roster. On July 2, 2016 he was designated for assignment to make room for Shawn Morimando (relief pitcher) after a nineteen inning contest. Martinez was then traded to the Red Sox before returning to the Indians organization after being let go by Boston. This cycle would happen again in his career because after being acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays, would again be DFA’d and picked up for a third time by Cleveland where he has remained in Columbus ever since. Also, fun fact Martínez never went to college which means he was never drafted and wore number 19 when he debuted with the Phillies in 2011.
