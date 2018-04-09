Generated by IJG JPEG Library

The Cleveland Indians won two of three against the Kansas City Royals with pitchers dominating the series. The Indians improve to 4-5 on the young season.

BATS SILENT AGAIN

The Indians bats were brutally bad against the Royals. The Indians won the series despite scoring an average of two runs per game. On Friday, the Indians scored three runs in the first inning. Tribe fans hoped this meant the bats were awakening but the Indians failed to score for the rest of the game, the whole next game, and the first seven innings of the series finale. Add all of that up and you come away with 23 innings without scoring a run.

The streak ended when Jose Ramirez had an RBI groundout on a check swing in the bottom of the eighth inning of today’s game. The very next inning Yan Gomes hit a walk-off two-run blast to left field to win it for the Indians. The Indians scored three runs the first inning of the series and scored three runs in the last two innings of the series. I doubt you will see that happen again this season with the team winning the series.

LINDOR

Indians star Francisco Lindor has gone eight straight games without an extra-base hit. The longest time Lindor went without an extra-base hit in 2017 was seven games. It isn’t something that should alarm fans because the weather was brutal.

BAD WEATHER

First pitch of today’s game was 32 degrees, the coldest temperature ever recorded at first pitch. The whole series was very cold, each game being played in less than 40-degree weather. The bats should get better with warmer weather.

PITCHERS DOMINATE

Cleveland’s pitchers did an absolutely phenomenal job against the Royals. The Indians held Kansas City to just four runs over three games. Carlos Carrasco pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs, both in the first inning. Carrasco earned the win for the Indians in the first game of the series. In the second game, Trevor Bauer gave up three hits over eight innings and gave up only one run. Bauer took the loss in a game where the Indians had chances but they never materialized. Today, Mike Clevinger had himself a career day. Clevinger threw 110 pitches over 7.1 innings, both are career highs. He gave up one run on nine hits, and has only allowed one run over two starts. Cody Allen threw in two games and he recorded a save and a win. He gave up no hits and struck out three Royals over two innings of shutout baseball.

SERIES VS DETROIT

The Indians will take on the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series starting tomorrow night at 6:10. The Tigers are coming in off of a series win against the Chicago White Sox. The Indians probable pitchers are Corey Kluber, Josh Tomlin, and Carlos Carrasco. The Tribe will face off against Francisco Liriano, Matthew Boyd, and Jordan Zimmerman. The games will be televised on SportsTime Ohio or MLB.tv.

