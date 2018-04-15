Select Page

Indians live stream Fortnite to kill time during rain delay

Posted by | Apr 15, 2018 | ,

Indians live stream Fortnite to kill time during rain delay
The Indians did their best to entertain fans at Progressive Field during a rain delay on Saturday.

They had a few hours to kill, so rather than sitting in silence, they treated the fans to some action on the videoboard.

And rather than watching boring old highlights, the Indians elected to live stream a game of Fortnite.

Apparently, an Indians staffer was playing the game.

That game has taken the country by storm.

Indians, MLB

View the original article on Burning River Baseball: Indians live stream Fortnite to kill time during rain delay



Related Posts

Maybe We Were All Wrong About Rajai Davis

Maybe We Were All Wrong About Rajai Davis

April 11, 2018

Notes from the Cleveland Indians Series Win

Notes from the Cleveland Indians Series Win

April 9, 2018

Cleveland Indians Look to Rely on Pitching in 2018

Cleveland Indians Look to Rely on Pitching in 2018

March 28, 2018

RubberDucks Recap April 5-13: It's Bieber Fever

RubberDucks Recap April 5-13: It&#039;s Bieber Fever

April 13, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino