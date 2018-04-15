Indians live stream Fortnite to kill time during rain delay

The Indians did their best to entertain fans at Progressive Field during a rain delay on Saturday.
They had a few hours to kill, so rather than sitting in silence, they treated the fans to some action on the videoboard.
And rather than watching boring old highlights, the Indians elected to live stream a game of Fortnite.
Apparently, an Indians staffer was playing the game.
That game has taken the country by storm.
