Clips from the Clipshow: April 5-11

The Clippers began their 2018 campaign on the road against the Indianapolis Indians, the minor league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The series was one to forget as they were only able to win one out of the three game set. Next, on the road trip is a series with the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) as the Clippers hope for better results early in the season. Another series comes to a close with Columbus as it is tied at a game apiece with results of the third pending tonight.

Eric Haase has had a stellar season so far recording at least one hit in each game while it is still early. If he keeps up this pace, it would not be a surprise if he gets called up to the major league level possibly in the second half of the season. Another outstanding performer for the Clippers is Adam Rosales thus far. While it is such a small sample size, he does have major league experience most recently with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics . He has seven plate appearances in two games and is batting .571.

Greg Allen was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 2014 in the sixth round out of San Diego State University. He was sent to Class A Lake County Captains in 2015 and batted a modest .273 in 123 games played. He then got called up to Lynchburg the same year and saw his numbers drop to .154 in only three games. Allen got called up to the majors in 2017 and on September 7th hit his first career home run at that level. This year he hopes to be offensively consistent enough to return to that capacity, but for now he will hone his craft in Columbus.