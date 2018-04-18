Clips from the Clipshow: April 12-18

Columbus had their first home series of the year versus the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays). The Clippers won two out of the four game series with the finale being called due to rain. The final three games of the homestand see the Clippers host the Pawtucket Red Sox which begins Monday evening. The first game was very sloppy defensively as they committed three errors. The Pawsox look for the series sweep over the Clippers with Game 3 Wednesday night.

One outstanding performer this week is Francisco Mejia who has at least one RBI in four consecutive games and his second long ball of the season against the Pawsox. Nellie Rodriguez had his first homer of the season during Game 2 despite the losing effort.

Nellie Rodriguez was selected by the Indians in the fifteenth round of the 2012 draft. He started the 2013 season with the Lake County Captains and struggled mightily at the dish. He was then demoted to Mahoning Valley, but returned to Lake County in 2014. As the next season came, he was called to Class A Lynchburg, and midway through the year got promoted to the Akron RubberDucks. So far for the Clippers he’s batting a measly .200 with no real plans to joining the major leagues anytime soon.