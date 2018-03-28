How We Got Here: 2018 Cleveland Indians Roster Construction Timeline

2006
6/9: Josh Tomlin signs after being taken in the 19th round of the 2006 amateur draft.
7/3: Danny Salazar signs as amateur international free agent.
2008
6/14: Lonnie Chisenhall signs after being taken in the first round (29th overall) of the 2008 amateur draft.
7/2: Giovanny Urshela signs as amateur international free agent.
8/11: Roberto Perez signs after being taken in the 33rd round of the 2008 amateur draft.
8/26: Erik Gonzalez signs as amateur international free agent.
10/3: Michael Brantley named player to be named later in previous trade from Milwaukee that also brought Rob Bryson, Matt LaPorta and Zach Jackson to Cleveland for CC Sabathia.
2009
6/9: Jason Kipnis signs after being taken in the second round of the 2009 amateur draft.
7/29: Carlos Carrasco acquired in trade from Philadelphia along with Jason Knapp, Lou Marson and Jason Donald in exchange for Cliff Lee and Ben Francisco.
9/1: Carrasco and Brantley make MLB debuts.
2010
7/4: Brantley becomes starting outfielder.
7/27: Tomlin makes MLB debut.
7/31: Corey Kluber acquired in three team deal from San Diego with Jake Westbrook (CLE) and Nick Greenwood (SD) going to St. Louis and Ryan Ludwick (STL) going to San Diego.
8/20: Zach McAllister acquired from New York Yankees in exchange for Austin Kearns.
2011
6/15: Cody Allen signs after being taken in the 23rd round of the 2011 amateur draft.
6/27: Chisenhall makes MLB debut.
7/7: McAllister makes MLB debut.
7/22: Kipnis makes MLB debut and becomes starting second baseman.
8/15: Francisco Lindor (first round, 8th overall), Cody Anderson (14th round) and Ryan Merritt (16th round) sign after being taken in the 2011 amateur draft.
9/1: Kluber Makes MLB debut.
9/26: Jose Ramirez signs as amatuer international free agent.
2012
6/15: Tyler Naquin signs after being taken in the first round (15th overall) of the 2012 amateur draft.
6/20: Allen makes MLB debut.
8/2: Kluber joins starting rotation.
11/3: Yan Gomes acquired from Toronto along with Mike Aviles for Esmil Rogers.
12/11: Trevor Bauer acquired in three team deal from Arizona with Drew Stubbs (CIN), Bryan Shaw (AZ) and Matt Albers (AZ) with Shin-Soo Choo (CLE), Jason Donald (CLE) and cash (CLE) going to Cincinnati and Didi Gregorious (CIN), Lars Anderson (CLE) and Tony Sipp (CLE) going to Arizona.
2013
7/11: Salazar makes MLB debut, joins starting rotation on August 7th.
9/1: Ramirez makes MLB debut.
2014
2/10: Brantley signs 4 year, $25M extension with 2018 option.
3/30: Gomes signs 6 year, $23M extension with options for 2020 and 2021.
4/4: Kipnis signs 6 year, $52.5M extension with 2020 option.
5/20: Bauer joins starting rotation.
5/30: Cody Allen becomes primary closer.
6/17: Bradley Zimmer signs after being taken in the first round (21st overall) of the 2014 amateur draft.
7/10: Perez makes MLB debut, becomes back-up catcher.
8/7: Mike Clevinger acquired in trade from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Vinnie Pestano.
8/10: Carrasco joins starting rotation.
9/1: McAllister permanently moved to bullpen.
2015
4/5: Kluber signs 5 year, $38.5M extension with options for 2020 and 2021.
4/6: Carrasco signs 4 year, $22M extension with options for 2019 and 2020.
6/9: Urshela makes MLB debut.
6/14: Lindor makes MLB debut and becomes starting short stop.
6/21: Anderson makes MLB debut.
7/30: Chisenhall becomes starting right fielder.
8/15: Tomlin joins starting rotation.
12/18: Dan Otero purchased from Philadelphia.
2016
1/26: Tomlin signs 2 year, $5.5M extension with 2018 option.
4/5: Naquin makes MLB debut, becomes starting CF.
5/18: Clevinger makes MLB debut.
5/30: Merritt makes MLB debut.
7/9: Nick Goody selected off waivers from Kansas City Royals.
7/16: Gonzalez makes MLB debut.
7/27: Ramirez becomes starting 3B.
7/31: Andrew Miller acquired in trade from New York Yankees in exchange for Ben Heller, Clint Frazier, Justus Sheffield and J.P. Feyereisen, becomes primary set up man.
8/1: Brandon Guyer acquired in trade from Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Nathan Lukes and Jhonleider Salinas, becomes platoon OF.
12/20: Nick Goody acquired in trade from New York Yankees in exchange for Yoiber Marquina.
2017
1/5: Edwin Encarnacion signed to 3 year, $60M deal in free agency with 2020 option, becomes starting DH.
1/18: Guyer signs 2 year, $4.75M extension with 2019 option.
3/25: Ramirez signs 5 year, $26M extension with 2022 and 2023 options.
4/2: Perez signs 4 year, $9M extension with 2021 and 2022 options.
5/16: Zimmer makes MLB debut, becomes starting CF.
12/5: Otero signs 2 year, $2.5M extension with 2020 option.
12/21: Yonder Alonso signed to a 2 year, $16M deal in free agency with a 2020 option, becomes starting 1B.
2018
2/17: Rajai Davis signed to minor league deal with MLB invite as free agent.
2/25: Matt Belisle signed to minor league deal with MLB invite as free agent.
View the original article on Burning River Baseball: How We Got Here: 2018 Cleveland Indians Roster Construction Timeline