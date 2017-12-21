SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 3: Yonder Alonso #10 of the Seattle Mariners takes a swing during an at-bat in a game against the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field on September 3, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won the game 10-2. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Yonder Alonso

The veteran slugger first baseman, Yonder Alonso, has hit his way into a new deal with the Cleveland Indians for two-years worth $16 million. There is a vesting option for a third year.

Free agent 1B Yonder Alonso in agreement with #Indians on two-year, $16M contract, sources tell The Athletic. Deal includes $8M vesting option for a third year. Agreement first reported by @BNightengale. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2017

Alonso’s Career Profile

Drafted in the first round by the Cincinnati Reds in 2008, he would make his major league debut two years later in 2010. He would end up playing in Cincinnati for two years batting a .299 batting average with five home runs and 18 RBI. During the 2011 off-season, Alonso, along with pitchers Edinson Volquez and Brad Boxberger, and catcher Yasmani Grandal to the San Diego Padres. In exchange, the Reds acquired pitcher Mat Latos. Alonso would play for the Padres for four years, hitting .271 with 27 home runs and 165 RBI. During the 2016 off-season, Alonso was once again traded, along with pitcher Marc Rzepczynski, to the Oakland Athletics. In exchange, the Padres acquired pitchers Drew Pomeranz and Jose Torres, and a player to be named later, who was revealed as right fielder Jabari Blash.

During the 2017 season, in the August trading season, Alonso was traded for the third time. This time he was traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for center fielder Boog Powell. During his career so far, Alonso has hit .268 with 67 home runs and 306 RBI.

The Impact Of The Signing

Alonso’s power would be an asset on any team, but especially for the Indians, who lost Carlos Santana earlier in the off-season. For the Mariners, they lose a first baseman who has played for at least 100 games for five of his eight career seasons. Alonso’s durability is also one of his greatest strengths.

How He Can Thrive

Under this new system, Alonso, who is still relatively young at the age of 30, will most likely be able to share time at 1B/DH in this new system with Edwin Encarnacion. This should keep both players healthy.But that doesn’t mean that Alonso won’t be used as a big part of the offense. Alonso can still hit some deep balls, and Cleveland hopes this move is one piece to finally winning that elusive World Series Title.

