The Indians big 2016-17 off-season move was to secure Edwin Encarnacion to a long term deal, but the signing of Boone Logan to a one year guarantee with an option was considered the final piece. After Andrew Miller was used extensively and possibly just a little too much in the end, Terry Francona wanted another left handed reliever that he could use in more conventional fashion the second time around.

Early in July (at least as far as we know), Logan began feeling pain in his left shoulder. From June 27th through July 13th, the pain and the All-Star Break held Logan to just one appearance. This was his worst of the season, allowing five hits and five runs while recording just one out. His next appearance lasted just one batter as he walked his man and, while he would have two more decent appearances, it was obvious by this point that Logan couldn’t continue. He was placed on the 10 Day DL with a strained lat, then was switched to the 60 Day DL in August when it was apparent he wouldn’t be returning again in 2017.

If he had remained healthy all season, the decision to use his option would probably be easy. Throwing away his appearances from July on due to the injury, he had a 2.95 ERA, .221 AVG, .293 OBP, .294 SLG and 25 K’s in 18.1 innings despite a .333 BABIP. While $7M is a bit steep (Miller makes only $9M), the Inidans probably would have paid it for a LOOGY who put up numbers like those.

However, that didn’t happen. Instead, the Indians found their LOOGY in a surprising place. With Miller on the DL for much of the second half, rookie pitcher Tyler Olson filled in and went 20 innings in 30 games, allowing 13 hits, 6 walks and striking out 18 with a 0.00 ERA.

Obviously, Olson can’t possibly continue this rate of success forever, but despite the limited innings, there is reason to believe he can at least outplay Logan in 2018, which is all that really matters.

There is little question at this second that Olson is in the Indians long term plans with Miller expected to hit free agency after 2018, but the relief business is incredibly fickle and we were saying the same thing about Kyle Crockett not very long ago. If Indians ownership is feeling extremely spendy, they could bring back Logan just for the depth, but it would be fairly easy for the Indians to not even have room on the roster for him.

The Indians pitching staff in 2017 was arguably the greatest in team history and the magnificent base for that came out of the rotation. Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco were among the best four pitchers in the AL while Trevor Bauer was easily in the top 15. Josh Tomlin (who’s option will be discussed on another day) and Mike Clevinger were regularly dependable to do what they do and, when healthy, Danny Salazar had record setting stuff. In limited use, Ryan Merritt was essentially as perfect as Olson.

With seven great starters all slated to come back for 2018 (at least six guaranteed to) and six under team control at least through 2020, there isn’t room in the rotation for anyone coming up right now. One may think that this shouldn’t effect Logan at all, except that two of the Indians high level starting pitcher prospects are left handed and could find their way into the bullpen with no opening in the rotation. The first is obviously Merritt, but Shawn Morimando is also available. Both pitchers have one option left for the 2018 season, so they could stick around in AAA, but they have really hit their ceiling there and if they are to be part of the franchise in the future, that should really start in 2018.

With that in mind, the Indians are unlikely to go more than two lefties deep in the bullpen for the entire season. Miller and Olson are the obvious choices with Morimando potentially being a decent number three in case of emergency. Merritt could be included as a long reliever, or could even break into the rotation if Tomlin’s option isn’t used. In any event, it’s very hard to see a world where Logan would be involved even if he were owed the same amount next year as Olson instead of $6.5M more. They will have to pay $1M to buy out Logan, but this seems like an easy million to spend, even if Logan can come back for 2018 at 100%.

