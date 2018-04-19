NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: Manager Bryan Price #38 of the Cincinnati Reds in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Reds defeated the Mets 10-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

After a 3-15 start, the Cincinnati Reds have fired manager Bryan Price. This comes as no surprise to many who follow the game. Price’s career record is 279-387 since becoming manager in 2014. The Reds have been in somewhat of a rebuild for the past few years, but this does not exclude Price from being held responsible for the team’s record. Price took over as manager after Dusty Baker was fired after losing the Wild Card game to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013. The Reds shared news of the announcement on Twitter.

The Reds have announced they are replacing manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins. Effective immediately, bench coach Jim Riggleman is interim manager, Louisville manager Pat Kelly is bench coach, and Pensacola pitching coach Danny Darwin is major league staff. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 19, 2018

Cincinnati Reds Fire Bryan Price

Career

Price was a pitching coach for the Seattle Mariners from 2001-2006 and won Pitching Coach of the Year in 2001. He also served as pitching coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2007-2009. Price served as the Reds pitching coach from 2010-2013 until he was promoted to manager to start the 2014 season.

Moving Forward

The Reds have announced that bench coach Jim Riggleman will take Price’s place as interim manager. Pat Kelly will be brought in from Louisville to serve as bench coach. As far as a search for a new manager goes, it will probably have to wait until the end of the season. According to the Cincinnati Reds official Twitter account, “It’s premature to set a timetable for finding a new manager. We will be undergoing a thorough and exhaustive process. It makes more sense to do that towards the end of the season in order to consider external candidates”.

Pitching coach Mack Jenkins has also been let go by the team. Danny Darwin will be acting as the pitching coach going forward. The Reds will continue their rebuild. Over the past few years they traded away many of their stars, including Aroldis Chapman, Johnny Cueto, and Todd Frazier. The players they received are on their way to the big leagues, and it seems they are hoping to change the staff to facilitate the rebuild.

Main image credit:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on