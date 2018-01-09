Cincinnati Reds Sign Pitcher Vance Worley to Minor League Deal

Generated by IJG JPEG Library

The Cincinnati Reds officially announced today that they will be signing Vance Worley to a minor league contract. The deal will also give the right handed pitcher an invitation to Spring Training.

The #Reds have signed RHP Vance Worley to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League spring training. pic.twitter.com/RbEtfblPjz — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 9, 2018

Worley was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round of the 2005 MLB draft, but opted to go to Cal State Long Beach instead. In 2008, the Phillies were able to draft Worley, this time in the third round, selecting him 102nd overall.

Worley spend three years in the Phillies minor league system before making his debut with Philadelphia on July 21, 2010. That year, Worley found success in the majors. Though he only pitched in 13 innings, Worley would finished the year with 1.38 ERA and a .923 WHIP.

2011 would be Worley’s first full year in the majors, and he certainly made the most of it. He finished the year with an 11-3 record in 21 starts with 3.01 ERA. Worley’s performance that year was good enough to earn him a third place finish in Rookie of the Year voting (behind Craig Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman).

2012 was a disappointing year for Worley after coming off his fantastic 2011 campaign. Worley spent time on the disabled list after dealing with a bone chip in his elbow. He would eventually be shut down for the year, and had to have surgery to remove the bone chip.

After the 2012 season, the Phillies traded Worley to the Minnesota Twins (along with Trevor May) for Ben Revere. Worley struggled with his control in Minnesota. In 48.2 innings pitched, he had a 1-5 record with the Twins with an alarmingly high 7.21 ERA. After his year in Minnesota, Worley bounced around the majors. He spent two years with the Pittsburgh Pirates, one with the Baltimore Orioles and one with the Miami Marlins before being acquired by the Reds.

In his eight years in the majors, Worley has a 4.09 ERA and a 35-36 record.

