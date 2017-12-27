Generated by IJG JPEG Library

The Cincinnati Reds are finally getting involved in the off-season as it was announced yesterday that they have signed veteran pitcher Jared Hughes to a two-year, $4.5 million deal, with an option in 2020. The team has confirmed the deal.

Source: Jared Hughes gets a 2-year, $4.5 million deal from Reds. Includes $3 million option or $250k buyout for 2020. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 26, 2017

The #Reds have signed RHP Jared Hughes to a 2-year deal with a club option for 2020. Welcome to Reds Country, @locatejared! pic.twitter.com/s8d9SbPjT9 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) December 26, 2017

Hughes’s Career Profile

Drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 110th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2006 June Amateur Draft, Hughes would wait five years before making his MLB debut in 2011. In his rookie year, Hughes would play in 12 games, pitching a 4.09 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. Hughes had his best overall season of his career so far in 2014. In this season, Hughes would pitch a 1.96 ERA with a 7-5 record and 36 strikeouts in 64.1 innings pitched. Hughes would spend six years in Pittsburgh, pitching an average 2.82 ERA with a record of 15-13 and 189 strikeouts in 309.1 innings pitched. Hughes would, in a surprise to Pirates fans, be released by the team on March 29th, 2017.

He would then sign a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on April 2nd, just days before Opening Day. In his career so far, Hughes is pitching a career 2.85 ERA with a record of 20-16 with 189 strikeouts in 369 innings pitched.

The Impact Of The Signing

For the Reds, they gain a reliever who can help bring steadiness to one of the worst bullpens in baseball last year. For the Brewers, this helps out another bullpen that has struggled over the past few years. Hughes will look to make an impact right away for the Reds and look to help bring them back to prominence in MLB.

