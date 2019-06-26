Yu Darvish Has Ten Straight No-Decisions

There are times in our lives when we have to put our foot down and make a decision for the betterment of ourselves and those around us. Although breakups are uncomfortable, most of the time there is a necessary reason for it. Even if you have to give your partner the “It’s not you, it’s me” routine, at least it’s decisive. Being indecisive is unhealthy for yourself and relationships of any kind. What has Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish chosen to do? If you read the headline, “Yu Darvish Throws Ten Straight No Decisions,” you’ll find your answer.

After being given the lead twice in a 5-4 loss against the New York Mets, Darvish gave up two home runs to surrender the lead. He was taken out in the sixth inning with the ballgame tied 4-4.

“It’s not only frustrating. It’s weird. I’m not losing. I’m not winning. That’s just weird. I just want to win.” (Japan Times)

Darvish finished 2-2 at the plate, driving in a run in the second inning and scoring a run himself on a two-run home run by Addison Russell. Ultimately, helping his own cause at the plate doesn’t matter, because it has nothing to do with how he pitches.

Home Sweet Home?

Darvish is winless in his 11th start at Wrigley Field as a Chicago Cub. He had three starts there in 2018 before landing on the injured list for the rest of the season. He has yet to get a win at home this year. Darvish is 0-2 with a 5.90 ERA in eight starts. (670TheScore)

He has 10 straight no decisions, a 4.75 ERA, and no wins at Wrigley Field, where he has a 5.90 ERA. Darvish had better start to come around soon, or the Friendly Confines might not be so kind.

Darvish is on a five-year, $126 million contract, a decision made by the Cubs after Darvish was roughed up in the 2017 World Series by the Houston Astros. He posted a win loss record of 0-2 and a staggering 21.60 ERA.

Make a Decision

Sometimes we have to make a decision that is uncomfortable for everyone but beneficial in the end. Darvish needs to start turning these no-decisions into decisions that mean something. Given the size of his contract, an inflating ERA, and his uncanny ability to be so wishy-washy as a pitcher, the Cubs are going to be faced with a decision that becomes easier with each indecisive outing. “Yu Darvish Throws Ten Straight No Decisions.” How long is it going to last? Eleven? Twelve? Nobody wants to be the bad guy. Breakups are uncomfortable. But, if this continues, Chicago has no choice but to step up to Darvish and say, “It’s not me. It’s Yu.”

