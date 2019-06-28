CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 27: Craig Kimbrel #24 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the ninth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Craig Kimbrel notched his first save as a Chicago Cub Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, making quick work of his first two batters, but lost control against the next two batters he faced.

In a 9-7 win against the Braves, Kimbrel came in to close out the game in the top of the ninth. He punched out his first two batters but gave up a double to Ronald Acuna Jr.

He then walked Dansby Swanson on four straight pitches, losing control of his command. His last batter was Freddy Freeman, who ripped the ball down the first base line. Anthony Rizzo stopped the ball and dove to get Freeman out at first to end the ballgame.

After falling down 6-1 , the Cubs rallied by scoring 3 runs in the fourth on a Jayson Heyward single that scored Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez. A wild pitch by Bryse Wilson scored Heyward later in the inning, making the score 6-4. In the fifth inning, Rizzo hit a ground rule double that scored Kris Bryant. Heyward then hit a triple on a sharp line drive to center field, scoring Rizzo to tie the game 6-6. Victor Caratini then hit a two run home run, driving in Heyward, giving the cubs a 8-6 lead.

A Sight for Sore Eyes

It was all Kimbrel needed to see before given the chance to make his first appearance as a Cub.

“I truly believe I’m here for a reason,” Kimbrel said to Chicago Sports after the game. “Seeing the potential of this team is a reason I chose to come to Chicago.”

The spider-like stare down is a menacing sight for the National League. But it’s a sight for sore eyes for Cubs fans.

Kimbrel signed a 3 year $43 million contract to close out games for the Cubs, who are in desperate need of bullpen help.

