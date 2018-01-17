MLB reporter, Ken Rosenthal, confirmed on twitter today that the Chicago Cubs have re-signed left handed reliver Brian Duensing to a two-year deal worth $7 million.

Source confirms: #Cubs in agreement with free-agent LH reliever Brian Duensing on two-year, $7M deal. First reported: @JonHeyman. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 17, 2018

Duensing had a fantastic year with the Cubs last season. In 68 games, he had a 2.78 ERA, a 1.219 WHIP, a 3.39 SO/W, a 8.8 SO9 and 61 strikeouts. The Cubs have been very active this off-season trying to strengthen their bullpen. In addition to re-signing Duensing, the Cubs have signed Steve Cishek and Brandon Morrow.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports also reported that Duensing did have higher offers from other clubs, but Duensing choosing to re-sign with the Cubs indicates he wanted to return to the north side all along.

The Minnesota Twins drafted Brian Duensing in the third round of the 2005 Major League Baseball draft. In 2009, Duensing made his major league debut on April 10 against the Chicago White Sox. He pitched three innings of relief, allowing two earned runs (a two-run shot from Carlos Quentin) while striking out one. Duensing pitched well for the Twins in his rookie year. He finished 2009 with a 5-2 record in nine starts with a 3.64 ERA in 84.0 innings pitched. Duensing played in Minnesota for seven years, and finished his time there with a 41-37 record and a combined 4.13 ERA.

In 2016, Duensing signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals, but was released from his contract shortly there after. Later that year, the lefty signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles, and was called up on June 2. In his one season in Baltimore, Duensing had a 4.05 ERA with a 1.200 WHIP in 13.1 innings pitched.

