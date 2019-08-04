The Boston Red Sox had momentum coming into this series after taking three of four from the New York Yankees. They were a half game behind the Rays in the American League Wild Card standings. After the series concluded, the Red Sox find themselves three and a half behind as the Rays swept them at Fenway Park. Although the results aren’t what the Red Sox want, there were positives to take away. Here are the important tidbits of what you need to know about the most recent Red Sox and Rays series!

Game 1: Rays 6 Red Sox 5

The first game of this series felt like a win. It was a back and forth game that brought good at bats, good battles, and puzzling pitching moves. The Red Sox were down 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning. In a surprise move, Rays manager Kevin Cash decided to pull starter Charlie Morton for a lefty reliever to face Andrew Benintendi. The center fielder hit a two run homerun to left field to put the Red Sox back on top.The lead wouldn’t last long, as Colten Brewer came on and gave the lead right back in the top of the sixth inning. The Red Sox would ultimately lose 6-5. Benintendi and Rafael Devers both had three hits apiece in this one to pace the offense. Sam Travis also had a nice little game for himself, going 2-2 at the plate. The Red Sox saw action from seven of their pitchers in the narrow defeat as well.

Game 2: Rays 8 Red Sox 5

In game two, the Rays came out and attacked the Red Sox early and often. The Rays offense scored five runs off of Rick Porcello to cruise to an easy win. Although the game never felt as close as the score indicated, there were still Red Sox players who performed well. Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez led the way on offense, getting three hits a piece while knocking in two runs. Sam Travis had another two hit game, and Michael Chavis went two for four in this one with an RBI as well. Josh Taylor and Marcus Walden pitched well in the last two innings for the Red Sox, combining for no walks and five strikeouts.

Game 3: Rays 9 Red Sox 4

Another day, another rough game for the Red Sox. Andrew Cashner started and continued to struggle. At the plate, Xander Bogaerts was four for four on the day with two homeruns. Andrew Benintendi also stayed hot at the plate with three hits. All in all, this was just a tough way to end the series for the Red Sox, as the Rays completed the sweep.

In Conclusion

This isn’t the desired result wanted, but it’s on to the Bronx. Hopefully, the Red Sox pick it up a little pitching wise and can take at least the last two from the Yankees. If this Red Sox team wants to make a push for the playoffs, they have to get going right now. Not in a month, not in a week, they have to start playing consistently right now. Let’s see how this team responds in the second game tonight!

Share this:

Related

View the original article on