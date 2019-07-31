The trade deadline has passed. The Red Sox haven’t made a move. I am upset.

Why? Why didn’t this front office feel the need to upgrade? There has been multiple glaring holes that have been painfully evident over the past few weeks. Dombrowski had the chance to upgrade today and he didn’t.

So again I ask, why?

The Atlanta Braves, not an hour ago, blew yet another game. What does their front office go out and do? They get Shane Greene, one of the best relievers in all of baseball.

The Boston Red Sox, not 24 hours ago, watched the bullpen implode once again. Here we are at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the deadline has come and gone, and zero upgrades were made. Zero!

I understand the financials of it all. I do understand that it isn’t easy to make a move that involves highly touted prospects. But come on, there wasn’t something we could do?

Who Could We Have Had?

There is so many good relievers on the market. Ranging from Felipe Vazquez to Will Smith. You could’ve had them, or Ken Giles, or Shane Greene. Or even Francisco Liriano or Reyes Moronta. But nope, not a single acquisition to shore up the one aspect that’s killing this team.

This isn’t the end-all be-all. The Red Sox are still a solid baseball team and can absolutely still compete for a Wild Card spot. However, this team had almost all the pieces to go back-to-back. They were slightly impeded by the back-end of the bullpen, and that could’ve been fixed, and it wasn’t.

I know the Boston front office is confident in some of their guys, and some of the kids down in the minors as well. Me? I’m semi-confident in a few, and that’s about it. It doesn’t take a top prospect or taking on a ridiculous contract to make a trade to upgrade your team.

Dombrowski had the chance to do what the Nationals did, and add multiple above average bullpen arms to take the pressure of the guys already there.

Dombrowski didn’t, and now Red Sox fans will just have to sit back and hope for the best with the roster we’ve been given.

