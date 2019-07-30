The MLB trade deadline is coming at 4pm EST tomorrow, and according to Buster Olney, Jackie Bradley Jr.could be part of a package for Edwin Diaz. If that’s the case the Red Sox already have an in house option ready to go: Rusney Castillo.

Rusney vs JBJ

Up until this year, bringing up Rusney Castillo has been practically unthinkable. We’ll get to the salary in just a minute, but the emergence of Andrew Benintendi, the signing of J.D. Martinez, and the play of JBJ made it unnecessary. After all, Castillo only hit .253 in his one full year in 2015.

But while Jackie Bradley Jr. has been sporting a .234 batting average/.717 OPS in 2018, and .231/730 this year, Castillo’s been consistently much better in Pawtucket: .319/.776 in 2018, .291/.785 this year.

In the past, JBJ’s defense has been a separator for him. But that’s been waning in recent years. Defensive numbers are mind numbing, but even the eye test shows what they show: He’s worse defensively than ever.

At this point, Castillo’s .253 from 2016 is looking a lot better, and it’s a safe bet he will outproduce Bradley offensively.

Salary Implications

Bad things will happen to the Red Sox if they pass $246 Million in total payroll. That includes a higher luxury tax and a loss of 10 spots in the MLB Draft. It’s those draft spots that are a true killer. Part of the reason it’s possible to move Jackie is that Andrew Beninitendi is in the fold. Benny was a first round draft pick, #7 overall in 2015. (By the way, no way no how should the Red Sox trade Benintendi for Diaz). Look down any draft list. Moving down 10 spots is a huge drop-off. Sure there is the rare Mookie Betts (Fifth round pick, #172 overall in 2011), but you can’t count on that.

Currently, according to Spotrac, the Red Sox sit at $234.5 Million for luxury tax purposes. Bradley counts for $8,550,550 towards the 2019 Red Sox payroll. Rusney Castillo would count $10,357,143. There is roughly 34% of the season left. With that in mind, it would add a grand total of $614,429 to the payroll to trade JBJ and add Rusney. That’s just above a rounding error. And 2020 will be Jackie’s final year of arbitration before he’s a free agent. He will end up somewhere in Rusney Castillo territory for 2020, regardless if he is traded or not.

Edwin Diaz & The Mets

The Mets have been doing many curious things. They took on Robinson Cano‘s massive contract to get the cheap and talented Diaz from the Mariners in the first place. That was a mistake of franchise crippling proportions. Now they traded for Marcus Stroman to get rid of Noah Syndergaard? That’s a possibility, although it’s more likely Zack Wheeler. Either way, Stroman is probably having his best half season. Thor and Wheeler are guys who can get you to the playoffs.

As for Edwin Diaz, he makes peanuts ($607,425 this year), and is under team control for three more years. His velocity hasn’t changed (average fastball 97 MPH, no change from prior years), but his hit percentage against has. In 2017 it was 26%, 2018 was 30%. This year it has ballooned to 42%. How is that possible? Has he forgotten how to pitch? Or could it be that the New York Mets are one of the worst defensive teams in baseball. Perhaps that is why they might take JBJ, his defensive reputation. Anyhow, that is why Diaz’s 4.95 ERA on the year is undeserved.

Make The Trade

If Dave Dombrowski can somehow convince the Mets’ rookie GM Brodie Van Wagenen to take JBJ as big part of the package for Diaz it is a baseball miracle. Bradley will always be remembered for his incredible defensive plays of the past, and his home runs in the 2018 ALCS against the Astros. But his one month hot streaks will never make him even a .240 hitter, and his defense is no longer real or spectacular.

Rusney Castillo is finally worth the money. And a Castillo in left, with Mookie and/or Benny in right or center, is an outfield you can win with.

Featured Image via YawkeyWayReport.com

