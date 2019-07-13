TORONTO, ONTARIO – JULY 6: Andrew Cashner #54 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches the the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 6, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox have acquired starting pitcher Andrew Cashner and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles, according to the Red Sox official Twitter account. In exchange, the team shipped over infielder Noelberth Romero and outfielder Elio Prado. With this trade, the Red Sox now have 40 players on the active roster.

Boston Red Sox Acquire Andrew Cashner

Andrew Cashner is currently in the midst of a solid season for the last-place Baltimore Orioles. Through his first 17 starts, the righty has a 9-3 record with a 3.83 ERA and a 4.25 FIP in 96.1 innings of work. He’s striking out an underwhelming 6.17 batters per nine while allowing 2.71 walks per nine innings.

Cashner originally started his professional baseball journey as the 19th overall pick in the 2008 June Amateur Draft. Selected by the Chicago Cubs, Cashner climbed the ranks of the farm system before making his major league debut for the 2010 Cubs. He pitched 54.1 innings to the tune of a 4.80 ERA and a 5.03 FIP

Cashner spent the next season with the Cubs before joining the San Diego Padres for the 2012 campaign. The righty spent the next three and a half seasons in San Diego before joining the Miami Marlins midway through the season. He didn’t stay in Maimi long, as he joined the Texas Rangers prior to the 2017 season. He continued hopping around in 2018, latching on with the Baltimore Orioles before arriving in Boston just a few hours ago.

Throughout the course of his career, Cashner has pitched 1,142.1 innings to the tune of a 4.00 ERA, 4.19 FIP, and an 11.2 fWAR. He strikes out 6.77 batters per nine innings while allowing 3.25 walks per nine and a 47.8% ground ball rate. His best season likely came in 2013, when he recorded a 3.09 ERA, 3.35 FIP, and a career-high 2.6 fWAR through 175.0 innings of work as a member of the San Diego Padres.

