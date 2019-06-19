BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JUNE 15: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox safely tags the bag against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Xander Bogaerts Trailing in All-Star Game Voting

After carrying on his form from a terrific 2018 campaign, Xander Bogaerts has started off the year magnificently for the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox. Being one of the guiding lights throughout a tough start to the season for Boston, Bogaerts has been one of the most impressive yet underrated stars in the league.

Off the Pace

As of the latest All-Star voting update, Bogaerts sits in sixth out of all American League shortstops. This is pretty incredible. Even though there are plenty of talented players at this position in the AL, it doesn’t quite sit right at a time where Bogaerts is taking the league by storm.

The five shortstops above Bogaerts in the voting have all had great starts to their seasons in their own rights. However, Bogaerts is having an excellent one that should, at the very least, get him in the top five. Boston’s shortstop, who has recently signed a long-term extension in Bean Town, is leading AL shortstops in runs, RBI, home runs, doubles, and OBP. He’s already on track to have a better season at the plate than he did last year — a special year for Bogaerts and the Sox. He reached triple figures in RBI for the first time. This year he’s on track and will be looking to do that again.

A Massively Underrated Star

Xander Bogaerts is a household name when it comes to Major League Baseball. However, there are many people who don’t rate the shortstop as highly as they should. At just 26 years old, he has performed at a high level ever since he got called up to the Red Sox — all the way back in their World Series winning 2013 campaign. Six years down the road, he’s established himself as one of the elite two-way shortstops in the entirety of baseball. Bogaerts still has just the one All-Star appearance, back in 2016. But he had a better season than this, statistically, last year. He finished the 2018 season 13th in MVP voting and was snubbed for the ASG and for the Silver Slugger. This year, he’s started the season off firing, which should ultimately lead to an All-Star appearance. However, the voting hasn’t gone his way at all.

Key Player for Boston

His importance to the Red Sox goes beyond his ability to be one of the most consistent of hitters. As well as his tremendous hitting talent, Xander is a premier defensive shortstop and controls the infield incredibly well. With the absence of long-term Red Sox leader Dustin Pedroia, the last couple of seasons, Bogaerts has become a true leader of this ballclub with his ability on the field and off it. His partnership with young third base star Devers on the left-hand side of the infield has been a strong factor in Boston’s success over the last year. Red Sox fans will feel very relieved over his extension and appreciate his presence for the Sox. Whether or not he does squeeze through in the voting this year or not, he remains a two-time World Champion. He’s also, undoubtedly, one of the greatest at his position right now.

