Through 10 starts in 2019, David Price is quietly having one of his best seasons. Since coming to Boston, he had been relegated to a number 2 or 3 starter role, with his ERA through his first four seasons at 3.74.

However, we are now into year four of David Price. And we might finally be reaping the full rewards of what he has to offer. He’s only had a sub-3.00 ERA once since 2012 (in 2015), and right now he’s comfortably under the mark at 2.83.

Right now, his SO/9 has risen to 9.8, which would be tied for the highest single-season mark in his entire career. Finally getting the pitcher that we paid for is truly a fulfilling feeling for both Price, and the fans.

Since giving up eight runs against the Yankees last July, Price has rebounded to post the 5th best ERA in baseball (2.77) in 23 starts. Just another example of the resiliency he continues to show.

This isn’t meant to be a shot at Chris Sale. Or to say that his slow start means he’s not the best pitcher on this team. However, even though Sale may be more dominant strikeout-wise, and even though his numbers will improve, Price is still the best pitcher on this staff.

Rising to the Moment

I find that David Price has overcome two massive obstacles in his career. One being his playoff struggles, and one being his Yankee Stadium struggles. Conquering the first brought so much joy to Red Sox and baseball fans alike. Grinding his way through multiple gutsy starts in the 2018 postseason was his hero’s journey.

With the postseason struggles in the rearview, it has allowed Price to alleviate so much pressure off his mind and off his shoulders. He came into 2019 with nothing to prove. All he had to do was go out there and pitch. Through 10 starts, he has done exactly that.

So now we get to June 2nd, and David Price is heading into his hell. Yankee Stadium. Price came into this start notorious for struggling in the big moments in front of the roaring crowd of the Bronx. However, Price added another card to his hand on Sunday.

Price went 6 and two thirds, giving up just two runs while striking out 6. He wasn’t perfect, but he pitched great. He got into a few sticky situations and was able to buckle down and work his way out of it. David looked comfortable the entire start, and with another weight off his shoulders Price can only go up from here.

Having these two things conquered, gives Price even more confidence in his back pocket. Not to say Chris Sale isn’t just as confident, but David has all the pressure off of him. He has that Cy Young. He’s got that World Series ring. He has those dominant performances in the postseason and in Yankee Stadium.

He is the ace of this team because of the adversity he’s faced, how he has handled it and bounced back from it. How he’s used it as a way to move forward and completely control his game, and turn it into something dominant.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on