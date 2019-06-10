BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 09: David Ortiz looks on before the Red Sox home opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Shot

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been shot in an attempted robbery in the Dominican Republic, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN.

What We Know

Big Papi’s father Leo Ortiz notified ESPN that the former designated hitter was at an amusement center in Santo Domingo when he was wounded by gunshot. The slugger is believed to have been shot in the leg. His status remains unknown at this time.

“They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” said Leo.

The suspect who is believed to have shot Ortiz has been arrested but not identified, according to Jose Monegro.

Big Papi’s Career

The Dominican native played for two decades in the big leagues, including 14 seasons in Boston. The slugger launched 541 long balls and is a three-time World Series Champion. Ortiz helped break the curse in 2004 and remained “Boston Strong” in 2013.

Ortiz made his debut at the age of 21 for the Minnesota Twins, where he spent four seasons. His production didn’t truly come into form until he joined the Sox in 2003, as he only hit 20 total home runs during his time in the Twin Cities.

521 home runs later, Ortiz is now immortalized in Boston. He was selected to the All-Star Game 10 different times throughout his decorated career. The left-hander finished top-five in MVP voting five times and is a seven-time Silver Slugger award winner.

Boston will always remember his walk-off home run in Game Four of the ’04 ALCS. They will also remember his Grand Slam in Game Two of the ’13 ALCS, and, of course, dropping the f-bomb on TV following the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

Following a disappointing playoff exit in 2016, the Red Sox and the city of Boston honored Ortiz the following season when they retired his number 34 and posted it in right field of Fenway Park.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on