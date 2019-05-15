While you were busy watching the Bruins in the Eastern Conference Finals, or the Celtics ping pong balls, Chris Sale was dealing. After striking out 9 in his first four innings, he proceeded to finish with 17 in seven. Not bad being shoulder to shoulder with Pedro Martinez in 2000.

#RedSox pitchers with 17 or more strikeouts: Pedro Martinez (twice), Roger Clemens (twice), Bill Monbouquette and Chris Sale. Sale is the first since Pedro in 2000.

— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 15, 2019

A twisting ball in the corner evaded JD Martinez to end his no-hitter bid, but Sale bounced back with weak fly ball to left and 2 more strikeouts.

It didn’t hurt to have yet another moonshot from Michael Chavis to lift Sox fans spirits:

In his last inning he gave up a single to Trevor Story, then a Green Monster homer to Arenado. But those guys came in destroying left handed pitching all year.

Chris Sale rallied back to strikeout 17 in seven innings. That’s a new career high, so it’s safe to say he’s back on track.

Brandon Workman did his best to lose the game, allowing a two run homer to Charlie Blackmon in the 8th to put the Sox down 4-3 and deny Sale the win. Moreland knocked in Devers in the bottom of the 8th to tie the game, but Mark Reynolds of the Rockies singled in a run to give the Rockies a lead in the 11th and the Red Sox lost. But don’t let it besmirch a performance like this.

Chris Sale is the 2nd Red Sox pitcher ever to post back-to-back starts of at least 10 K and 0 BB… the other is Cy Young (Sept. 19 and Sept. 23, 1905). h/t @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 15, 2019

