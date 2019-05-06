ST. PETERSBURG, FL – APRIL 21: David Price #10 of the Boston Red Sox throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on April 21, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox have placed pitcher David Price on the injured list with left elbow tendinitis. The move is retroactive to May 3rd, and his return date is unknown at this time. The Red Sox do have three off days in the next 11 days. This could allow them to juggle the rotation around a bit and let Price get some extra days of rest.

David Price Impact

Price was the best starting pitcher on the Red Sox in 2019. Despite his 1-2 record, Price has a 3.75 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. Price has been a very solid and dependable pitcher throughout his entire career. His only real issue was how he performed in the postseason. Last year Price finally was able to shake off the label of being a bad postseason pitcher and won three games in the American League Champion Series and the World Series.

The Red Sox Effect

After a horrible start of the season, the Red Sox are now hitting their stride. So this injury could not have come at a worse time. With wins in six of their last seven games, the Red Sox are now just one game under .500. The Tampa Bay Rays were hot to begin the season but have cooled off. Also, the New York Yankees have battled multiple injuries all season long. While the Yankees are still winning games, they were unable to further distance themselves from the Red Sox during their stretch of bad play.

The Red Sox are already without Nathan Eovaldi who is not expected back until at least mid-June. Therefore, there is no immediate replacement for Price without making a trade or signing Dallas Keuchel who remains unsigned and seemingly available. The Keuchel market might not be any hotter than it is right now with so many starting pitchers going on the injured list for teams who have championship aspirations.

