BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 15: Dustin Pedroia #15 of the Boston Red Sox at bat during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 15, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. All uniformed players and coaches are wearing number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Longtime Boston Red Sox star player Dustin Pedroia is set to take an indefinite break from baseball. Pedroia has been dealing with a left knee injury for the last two years. He has not given any guarantee that he will ever play for the Red Sox again.

Red Sox veteran Dustin Pedroia unsure if he will play again following latest injury setback https://t.co/DnrPvOyKjC — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) May 27, 2019

Pedroia underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after the 2016 season. Early on in the 2017 season, he got spiked by Manny Machado, and his knee has never recovered since then. Although Pedroia played in 105 games that season, he played with discomfort and had major surgery following that season.

After having a cartilage restoration procedure, Pedroia hoped his ailing knee would heal. Unfortunately, he was only able to play in three games in the 2018 season. As for this season, Pedroia has played in only six games before feeling a popping sensation during a game against the New York Yankees.

Pedroia has attempted two minor league rehab stints but both had to be cut short. The most recent attempt ended this past Friday with the decision was made to move him to the 60-day injured list. He and the doctors discussed and tried many different treatments but nothing has worked.

Pedroia will stay with the team through their upcoming series against the Yankees before heading home to Arizona to spend time with his family. Pedroia has said he does not think surgery will prolong his career. As for retirement, Pedroia has said he has not thought about that yet.

Dustin Pedroia Career

Dustin Pedroia has spent his entire 14-year major league career with the Boston Red Sox. In 2007, he won the Rookie Of The Year and in the following season, he won the Most Valuable Player. Pedroia is a four-time All-Star and Golden Glove winner and also was a one time Silver Slugger winner.

Pedroia’s career batting average is .299 with a .365 on base percentage. Pedroia also hit 140 home runs and drove in 725 runs scoring 922 himself and stealing 138 bases. Aside from his stats, Pedroia was a central part of two World Series champion Red Sox teams. Pedroia was recognized as the heart of the Red Sox within the organization.

Red Sox Outlook

The Red Sox have a well-stocked major league team that was able to win without Pedroia on the field. They are the defending world champions. There isn’t any team that can boast more young offensive stars as the Red Sox. Michael Chavis is this year’s future star who has now taken control of Pedroia’s old stomping grounds at second base.

Chavis has joined a team that has Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, and Mookie Betts as other under 30-year-old rising major league stars. So as much as Pedroia is missed, the Red Sox are well positioned to compete for years to come.

If this is the last time we will see Pedroia in the Red Sox dugout as a player, what a week to go out on. The Cleveland Indians are in town and afterwards, Boston heads to New York. The manager of the Indians, Terry Francona, is a person Pedroia thinks of as a mentor and a very close friend. As for a trip to Yankee Stadium. Where better a place to potentially end your career than against your biggest rivals.

Dustin Pedroia will forever be a legendary sports figure in Boston.

