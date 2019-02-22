It seems like only yesterday millions of Red Sox fans cheered as Chris Sale brought Manny Macedo down to one knee with a nasty slider down and in to win the World Series. Now it is officially time to close the book on the 2018 Red Sox as spring training is underway. In two days the Sox will play their first game of spring training against the New York Yankees. Before the first pitch of 2019 is thrown here are some bold predictions for the defending world series champions.

Xander Bogarts Will Be A 30 HR 100 RBI Player

Xander Bogarts is coming off the best season of his career in 2018. Bogarts batted .288 with and ops of .833 with a career high in homeruns 23, and RBI 103. It seems like Bogarts has turned a corner in his career entering the final year of his deal. With the young shortstop in line to make big money at the end of the year everything is set up for Bogarts to have a huge year. With Manny Macedo setting the market with his huge 10 year, 300 million dollar contract with the Padres. Bogarts will have some extra motivation to get those power numbers. This will be the season he finally reaches his true potential.

Rodriguez Will Emerge As The Number Three Starter

Since he arrived in Boston the story with Eduardo Rodriguez has always been about his potential. So far he has not lived up to the hype and has struggled with health and control for most of his career. Reports out of spring training have been centered around Rodriguez bulking up and his new “knockout” pitch. Putting batters away has always been a problem for the lefty as his fastball at around 93mph doesn’t set up his inconsistent breaking balls. Every year a starter emerges that and has a great year that no one expects. Whether it was Rick Porcello winning the cy young, or Drew Pomeranz actually knowing how to pitch. This year its Rodriguez turn to shine.

