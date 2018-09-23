NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 19: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 10-1. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Xander Bogaerts has been a key player for the Boston Red Sox since his first call-up in 2013. On a team with so many superstars, sometimes people can forget that the Red Sox have this secret weapon at shortstop. Bogaerts’ ability to thrive, both offensively and defensively, will be vital to the Red Sox’s plans for October. A player of Bogaerts’ caliber can be the difference when it comes down to the vital games in the post-season.

Bogaerts’ Role on This Red Sox Team

With Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, who are both vying for the AL MVP, putting up fantastic numbers and big performances, it is easier than usual to forget the effects of other players in the Red Sox line up. Bogaerts has had parts of the season where he’s performed better than ever before. His career has seen him develop into an excellent shortstop with all the tools. He was a part of the 2013 World Series winning team in his first season in the MLB.

His performances offensively have been terrific this season. His start to the season was phenomenal, hitting .368 with 9 RBI’s through his first 9 games. Bogaerts suffered a crack in his left ankle, which put an end to this hot streak and left him on the bench until late April. It took him a while to get back into his stride, but it’d take any player a while to get back to the way he was hitting. His fielding has been extraordinary all year long. The Red Sox are blessed with plenty of above-average defensive players, but, behind Mookie Betts and the magnificent Jackie Bradley Jr. Bogaerts is up there as one of the best fielders in Boston.

Bogaerts Heating Up

His numbers have been just as good as his performances on both ends. As well as his many elite defensive plays to first base, and his 21 home runs and 95 RBI’s, Bogaerts has hit 3 of the Red Sox’s sensational 9 Grand Slams. He has the ability to light up at any given time. His ability, commanding the infield, has him among the elite shortstops in the league. Along with this, his proven bat, on course for over 100 RBI’s, shows his danger at the heart of the Red Sox batting order. His ability to perform clutch plays is something for opponents to consider, come October. With Betts, Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez batting in front of him, there will be plenty of RBI opportunities, and Bogaerts is the right man to bat these in.

His ability to heat up will be influential for the whole team. If a team entering the post-season can get a player of Bogaerts’ ability to heat up at the middle of their order, they’re on their way to success. Therefore, Bogaerts and his performances will be an overlooked factor, by many, when it comes to examining how the Red Sox will go about trying to cap off an amazing season with an even better playoff run.

As of Friday night, the Red Sox have 105 wins. This equals the franchise record of wins in a regular season, another feat to add to an already record-breaking season. Bogaerts and the Sox will look to keep adding to this and ultimately to crown their season with a championship.

