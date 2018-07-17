There are a lot of names being thrown around in trade rumors for the Red Sox. Some are more legit than others. Zach Britton has been a name being mentioned around many MLB clubs. So far the Astros, Indians, and yes, Red Sox are prominent landing spots for Britton. A potential move for him will be important in order to revamp Boston’s relief pitching.

The Price Is Too High

Other than Craig Kimbrel, its hard to find many reliable guys late in a game for this team. The perfect thing Dombrowski could do for this team would be acquiring another closer/late reliever type guy. Zach Britton has a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings this year with 13 strikeouts and four saves. He has a career 3.23 ERA with 425 strikeouts. As good as someone such as Zach Britton may sound, it’s looking like that won’t be an option anymore. The Red Sox farm system has been depleted too much over the last few years, to the point where its harder to make the blockbuster moves they once were able to do so easily. The asking price from Dan Duquette and the Baltimore Orioles for Britton is way too high for the Red Sox.

Again, Britton would fit great in Boston and on this team in particular no doubt. But you will have to pay the consequences of trading away lots of your farm system over the years, and this is one of them. It’s unfortunate, but there are plenty other fish in the sea. With the trading deadline still a of couple weeks away, Dombrowski will have all the time he needs to figure something out to help this team, as he’s done greatly over the years.

