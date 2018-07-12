With the Sox and Yankees in a heated battle down the stretch, the team could use a fiery player who could preform under pressure.

While the Red Sox have the best record in baseball, there’s always room for improvement. Marcus Stroman is the difference maker.

While having a down season, the 27 year old duke alumni sports a 2-6 record with a 5.11 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched. We have seen the downward trend, but he brings intensity and fire every time he steps on to the mound. He has had some time on the disabled list this season. Hitting the 10 day DL twice so far this season.

We have seen him at his most dominant. Who could forget his electric game for team USA in their 8-0 victory against Team Puerto Rico in the WBC title game. He threw 6 innings of one hit baseball with three punch outs. ( along with a shimmy or two) It was his coming out game for sure.

There is also some unrest between him and his current team the Toronto Blue Jays. After heading to arbitration and losing his case, he still is making a solid $6.5 million this season. A modest salary for a solid middle of the rotation guy. He is arbitration eligible through the 2020 season. Becoming an unrestricted free agent after 2021. Having a young, controllable arm on a team friendly deal is beneficial in today’s league.

It will also help the balance within the starting rotation. 4 of the 5 starters are southpaws. This makes for continuity throughout series and playoffs as well. You have to change it up. Plus, his 95 plus mph fastball compliments his off speed pitching.

What would it cost to pry him out of Toronto? While they have little to no shot of catching either the Sox or Yankees for a while it might be time to rebuild.

Trade scenario : LHP Drew Pomeranz, LHP Trey Ball for RHP Marcus Stroman. This is a win win for both ball clubs. Boston get a good pitcher on a team friendly contract. While Toronto gets a nice rental in Pomeranz who could sign a team friendly extension as he’s stated he wants to stay within the division. In addition to a nice pitcher in Ball who could develop very nice.

Either way, if the Stro-show comes to beantown, the rest of the American League should look out.

